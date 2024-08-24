The 49ers' wild play to end their preseason against the Raiders has to be seen to be believed

There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet. In a wild sequence that lasted nearly 40 seconds, the 49ers did nearly everything they could to get the ball down the field and break the tie, and while they weren't successful, it's worth a watch.

It all started with a Hail Mary from fourth-string QB Tanner Mordecai, which made it to about the 10-yard line, where it changed hands (even the same ones) quite a few times.

The final play of the preseason was a wild one 😅#SFvsLV pic.twitter.com/ooKkYdOgJn — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 24, 2024

Mordecai ended up with the ball again near the 30-yard line, but his pass went forward, so the play wouldn't have counted even if the 49ers had managed to score. It's remarkable how close they came to the end zone, though, considering how many times the ball was up for grabs.

The 49ers begin their regular season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET, while the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET.