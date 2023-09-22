49ers reach contract extensions with GM John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan aren’t going anywhere.

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday, one day after their 30-12 win over the New York Giants , that they had extended both Lynch's and Shanahan's contracts with the franchise.

The 49ers today announced that the team has signed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 22, 2023

Specifics of the two new contracts are not yet known. Lynch’s previous deal kept him with the team through the end of next season, and Shanahan was originally signed through the 2025 season.

Lynch took over as the 49ers general manager in 2017, replacing Trent Baalke. The organization hired Shanahan that offseason, too, in what was Shanahan’s first head coaching job in the league after he spent nearly a decade as an offensive coordinator throughout the NFL.

Under their leadership, the 49ers have won the NFC West twice, been to the playoffs three times and even reached Super Bowl LIV, though they fell in that game to the Kansas City Chiefs. Lynch is responsible for having drafted reigning defensive player of the year Nick Bosa — who he inked to a massive deal before the season after a brief holdout — tight end George Kittle, receiver Deebo Samuel and others. He most recently opted to take former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy with the very last pick in the 2022 draft. Purdy is now the team's starting quarterback, having led the team to the NFC title game last year and now to a 3-0 start this fall .

Lynch also orchestrated a trade to land Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey last year. McCaffrey is averaging 117 rushing yards per game so far this season, and he’s scored a touchdown in his last 12 games.

Under both Lynch and Shanahan, the 49ers have compiled a 55-46 record in the regular season and have gone 6-3 in the playoffs. The team has won 45 games since 2019, which is the fourth-most in the league in that timeframe.

The 49ers are set to host the Arizona Cardinals next week. Though it will take more than just those two to pull it off, the 49ers ownership is clearly banking on Lynch and Shanahan to lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl title since the 1994 season.