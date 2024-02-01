49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa on Chiefs OL Jawaan Taylor, Donovan Smith: 'They hold a lot'

Super Bowl shots have been fired.

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was asked during a news conference Thursday if anything stood out to him about Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith. His answer consisted of four words:

"They hold a lot," Bosa said.

#49ers DE Nick Bosa on Chiefs LT Donovan Smith and RT Jawaan Taylor:



#49ers DE Nick Bosa on Chiefs LT Donovan Smith and RT Jawaan Taylor:

"They hold a lot."

And that was it. He then turned his head to address the next question.

The comments should resonate in Kansas City as the Chiefs and 49ers prepare for next Sunday's Super Bowl. On one front, Smith is a notorious trash talker and isn't likely to let Bosa's comments go without a retort. On another, Bosa's not wrong.

Taylor's been one of football's most scrutinized linemen this season, with his penchant for drawing penalty flags making headlines on multiple occasions. The numbers bear this out as well. Taylor was the NFL's most penalized player during the regular season, with 19 penalties called and accepted. He was also flagged for three penalties that opponents declined.

Seven of those penalties were for holding, which was tied among offensive linemen for the most in football. He also drew a league-high nine false start penalties. Smith, meanwhile drew five holding penalties, two behind his league-leading teammate.

On the other side of the football, Bosa's one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL, a four-time Pro Bowler and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He'll surely look to inspire some penalties flags when lined up on either side of the line in addition to his efforts to terrorize Patrick Mahomes. If his answer Thursday plants a subconscious seed with referee Bill Vinovich's crew to watch closer for holding, even better for the 49ers.