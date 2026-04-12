A 23-story Miami hotel is set for implosion on a human-made island near downtown

MIAMI — A hotel at one of Miami's most exclusive locations is set to be demolished Sunday to make way for something bigger.

Demolition experts will conduct the controlled implosion of the former Mandarin Oriental, Miami on Brickell Key, a human-made island at the mouth of the Miami River, across from downtown. It marks the largest implosion for Miami in more than a decade, officials said.

The 23-story building, which opened 25 years ago, is expected to collapse in seconds following a blast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. According to Swire Properties, the demolition will make way for the groundbreaking of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultraluxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.

The operation follows nearly two years of planning and coordination with specialized contractors and the city, developers said. Implosion was selected as the safest and most efficient method to maintain the project timeline while minimizing disruption and ensuring the safety of the Brickell Key community.

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