2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Donovan Jackson, OG/OT, Ohio State

Nate Tice: I had long thought Donovan Jackson was clearly a guard at the next level. And I still felt that way initially after Jackson moved out to left tackle after Josh Simmons' injury. But Jackson went from playing admirably as Will Howard's blindside protector to downright good as the season went along. So much so that I started to think longer about Jackson's future on the outside.

A powerful and explosive player, Jackson has become a more consistent player as a run and pass blocker this past season, with cleaner hands and sets both helping him stay out of losing positions and also letting him get some real movement on contact in the run game and stonewalling pass rushers. He was more consistent with his hand placement at guard and his technique carried over at left tackle, where Jackson won with his length (33½-inch arms) and power.

I still think Jackson is going to do his best work on the inside at the next level, where his lack of overwhelming lateral quickness won't hinder him quite as much. But having the ability to kick outside in a pinch definitely adds to his value.

Charles McDonald: Here's another Ohio State offensive lineman who should start immediately in the NFL.

Donovan Jackson was a big reason why the Buckeyes steamrolled defenses on the ground and his experience kicking out to tackle, and playing well, after Josh Simmons and other Ohio State tackles suffered injuries can only help him right now.

He’ll be a guard in the NFL, but positional versatility is always a plus.