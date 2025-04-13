2025 NFL Draft: Are Titans a bad fit for Cam Ward?

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Warning signs for Cam Ward in Tennessee

Schwab is optimistic about Ward's future, predicting he will be really good, potentially a first-tier quarterback. In contrast, Fitz believes the Titans might ruin Ward due to organizational instability, predicting that he will face a difficult career with the Titans.

Fitz argues that the Titans are a bad fit for Ward because he believes the organization does not provide a stable environment for developing quarterbacks. Fitz shares concerns about the Titans' franchise management, noting that the revolving door of coaches and general managers creates instability. He also points out that head coach Brian Callahan took over a team with low expectations last year and the Titans ended up being the worst team in football, not due to injuries but due to poor talent, coaching and game management.

Fitz is worried that without consistent leadership and a strong supporting cast, Ward will struggle to succeed or develop into his potential. He fears that within a few years, Ward will be stuck dealing with multiple offensive languages and systems, which could hinder his growth as a quarterback.

Essentially, Fitz foresees that Ward may be set up to fail due to the Titans' organizational issues.

How many QBs will go in Round 1 of NFL Draft?

Fitz predicts that four quarterbacks will be taken in the first round, including a surprise pick of Jalen Milroe. In contrast, Schwab predicts only two QBs will be drafted in the first round, and that Shedeur Sanders might slip to Round 2.

Who will be first WR after Travis Hunter?

While Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is often considered the next receiver off the board, Schwab believes Texas' Matthew Golden will be picked before him due to his speed and game-breaking ability.

Where will RB Ashton Jeanty land?

Schwab suggests a surprising pick of Jeanty by the Dallas Cowboys, and the excitement it could bring, despite the Raiders and Bears being favorites.

Desperation will force Steelers to reach at QB

Fitz boldly predicts that the Steelers will find themselves needing to draft a quarterback due to uncertainties with Aaron Rodgers, potentially leading them to reach in the draft.

