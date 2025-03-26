2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Andrej Stojakovic, G, California

Summary: Stojakovic is the son of three-time NBA All-Star and 2011 champion Peja Stojakovic, and he certainly has professional DNA with his slick footwork and feel for the game. But unlike his father, he shockingly has a clunky jumper that needs a lot of seasoning for him to thrive at the next level.

Comparisons: Kyle Kuzma, Caleb Martin

Strengths

Drive game: Fluid, patient ball-handler with excellent footwork on finishes around the basket. Even though he doesn't project as a primary creator, he's a talented slasher who flashes some ability on midrange pull-ups.

Off-ball movement: Aware player with a feel for relocating for open 3s, taking effective angles off handoffs to slingshot toward the rim, and making timely cuts toward the basket.

Defense: Aware off-ball, plays hard, and fights on the ball. He needs to get significantly stronger but shows long-term upside to be a rock solid defender.

Concerns

Shooting: As the son of Peja, you'd think he'd be an elite shooter. But Andrej made only 32.2% of his 3s and 76.6% of his free throws in college. He doesn't have a quick release, and it's a bit low which leaves him prone to being heavily contested.

Limited athleticism: He lacks burst to beat defenders off the dribble, limiting him to be a secondary creator. And he's not an above-the-rim athlete.

Passing: For a player who's not yet a knockdown shooter, nor a primary creator, it's worrisome he had a negative assist-to-turnover ratio with a ton of sloppy turnovers, failing to secure the ball in basic situations.