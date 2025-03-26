2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Asa Newell, F, Georgia

Summary: Newell has springs in his legs, regularly slamming lobs and swatting shots. Even though his discipline reflects his youth, his energetic style suggests he'll someday become a highly versatile defender.

Comparisons: Brandon Clarke, Jonathan Isaac

Strengths

At-rim finishing: Newell is an explosive leaper who also has good, soft hands to catch tough passes or corral offensive boards in traffic. Once he possesses the ball, he does a great job of keeping it high. He also has a solid handle driving in a straight line, so with NBA spacing he could become a threat attacking from the perimeter.

Jumper potential: Shows flashes of a developing jump shot. While not a primary weapon yet, he has a decent-looking shooting stroke. He also has soft touch on push shots and from the line, so he's got a chance.

Rim protection: Newell is an impactful defender at the rim, using his length and timing to alter shots. He's especially productive as a help defender, rotating over from the perimeter to the rim or making plays in the passing lanes.

Switch defense: He's also comfortable guarding on the perimeter, which gives him the ability to switch screens. There were countless moments in college in which he'd be on an island against a quicker guard and more than held his own.

Hustle: On offense, he always makes himself available for dump-offs and lobs, whether he's floating around the baseline in the half court or sprinting the floor hard on the break. And on defense, he'll make as many efforts as necessary to get stops. He'll log plenty of chasedown blocks at the next level too.

Concerns

Passing: He gets careless with the ball, leading to strips or interceptions. This also limits him out of the short roll and the pick-and-pop. Perhaps most importantly, without a handle it's a lot easier to switch ball screens against him, which neutralizes his lob threat on the roll.

Defensive discipline: He misses some rotations and commits avoidable fouls because he's out of position. Sometimes he'll simply misread a play, like choosing to stay close to a poor shooter rather than rotating over to contain a driving opponent.

Shooting production: He made only 29.8% of his jumpers as a freshman, per Synergy. Until he proves he can extend his range, his ability to space the floor will merely be theoretical.