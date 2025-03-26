2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Alex Toohey, F, Sydney Kings

Summary: Toohey is a jack-of-all-trades Australian forward who grinds on defense and loves to dish the ball around. But his scoring comes and goes with his streaky jumper since he's not someone who generates many of his own shots.

Comparisons: Georges Niang, Solomon Hill

Strengths

Defensive versatility: Toohey is a hard-working defender who stays locked in and makes positive plays all over the floor. He isn't overly quick laterally but fights hard to stay in position of quicker players, and he has the strength to battle anyone.

Transition offense: As a big wing who's active on the boards, he loves to push the pace on the break. He doesn't have a lot of wiggle as a ball-handler, but has control in the open floor and good passing instincts.

Playmaking: Toohey is a selfless passer who always looks for his teammates. He executes plays at a high level and has a great basketball IQ. If his jumper develops, he could have even more value as a connective piece on the perimeter. This is because he already has skill as a slasher and cutter, so a jumper threat would make defenders need to respect him more and open more drives.

Concerns

Shooting: Toohey is a low-volume 3-point shooter who made only 28% of his 2.6 attempts per game in two overseas seasons. He has a smooth form, but shots don't fall from the field or from the line, where he made only 70.7% of attempts.

Midrange scoring: He hasn't shown an ability to drain pull-up jumpers, whether he's driving in from the perimeter or operating with his back to the basket. Per Synergy, he made just two of his 16 post-ups. He lacks both a great first step and a tight handle in the half court.