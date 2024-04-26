2024 NFL draft: First round instant grades for all 32 picks

1. Chicago Bears (from Panthers): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The Bears had the No. 1 pick fall right into their lap and did the sensible thing. This pick has been talked about for months and the Bears finally get their man. Caleb Williams has all the tools to become a bona fide superstar in the NFL and break the Bears' curse at the most important position. OK, now the 2024 NFL Draft can officially start. Grade: A

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The Commanders got their quarterback, but it's fair to wonder if they took the right guy here. Jayden Daniels blossomed in his fifth and final year of college football, taking home the Heisman Trophy in a dazzling season for LSU. Daniels is on the older side and doesn't have elite physical tools as a passer, but is going to be an immediate asset in the run game. Drake Maye feels like a better pick, but time will tell. Regardless, the Commanders desperately needed a quarterback and they got one. Grade: C+

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The Patriots got a dynamite prospect in Drake Maye. Maye did a ton of heavy lifting for the Tar Heels last season and is a player with legitimate superstar upside. He's just 21 years old and has already shown flashes of elite downfield, tight-window accuracy to go along with fantastic running ability for a bigger quarterback. Home run pick for the Patriots as they officially start a new era for the franchise. Grade: A

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The Cardinals needed a receiver and they got one with Pro Bowl potential as a rookie. Marvin Harrison Jr. is as clean a prospect as they come and did not see a drop in production going from C.J. Stroud to Kyle McCord. This also creates depth for the rest of Arizona's roster, allowing Michael Wilson to be featured as a No. 2 wide receiver. Kyler Murray should be rejoicing right now. Grade: A+

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OL, Notre Dame

It's not the sexy pick, but it's a pick thats going to make the Chargers better immediately and in the long term. Even though they needed wide receiver help, they also needed help at tackle and got a 10-year, Pro Bowl level starter in Joe Alt. Grade: A+

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Giants really needed to go quarterback here, but they weren't in love with the options on the board. Still, the Giants had a massive need at wide receiver as well and got the biggest playmaker at that spot in the draft. Malik Nabers can grow in to a true No. 1 wideout with blazing speed while they play out this season with Daniel Jones at quarterback. Grade: B+

7. Tennessee Titans: JC Latham, OL, Alabama

The Titans needed a tackle and got someone who profiles as a top flight right tackle in the NFL for a long time. Bullyball is back in Tennessee for the next decade. Grade: A

8. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix, QB, Washington

First F of the day! What is going on in Atlanta? This pick makes absolutely no sense. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins and are now drafting a six-year college starter to sit behind him for two years? What sense does that make? Penix isn't the cleanest prospect and he has injury concerns. We'll find out what this looks like when he sees the field in 2026 or 2027. Grade: F

9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Bears couldn't have dreamed of a better first round. Caleb Williams. Rome Odunze. Now they have a three-headed monster at wide receiver with the long-term potential of Williams, Odunze and DJ Moore. Grade: A+

10: Minnesota Vikings (from Jets): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Getting the quarterback without having to move up too far in the draft is a solid result for the Vikings. It may not be the quarterback they originally wanted, but it's still a solid prospect to build around and he's walking into a great situation. Grade: B+

11: New York Jets (from Vikings): Olu Fashanu, OL, Penn State

Fashanu is an extremely talented, high-upside prospect that gets to come into a situation where he gets to work with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. When healthy, Fashanu is clearly one of the most talented players in the draft and has a chance to be a fixture on the offensive line in New York for years to come. Grade: A-

12: Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Quarterback thirst has officially gone too far. There's simply no need for the Broncos to force this pick here. Bo Nix does not have the profile of the quarterback that's going to save Denver. Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham will battle it out this summer for the right to be the starter, but Nix is closer to being a backup in the NFL than a franchise starter. Grade: F

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

This is a bit of a surprise at this point because the Raiders just drafted Michael Mayer last year, but it's hard to get too mad at adding a talent like Brock damn Bowers. The Raiders' two-tight end personnel sets are going to be a beast and they'll be in good position to make life easier for whoever is playing quarterback for them this year. Grade: B-

14. New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State

The Saints needed an offensive lineman with the struggles of Trevor Penning and Ryan Ramczyk's injury situation. Fuaga can play tackle or guard and will be a big boost for the Saints in the ground game. This is a strong pick that gives the Saints some much needed flexibility and depth up front. Grade: B

15. Indianapolis Colts: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

This is a good landing spot for Latu. He's had some injury concerns in the past, but Latu is a productive, versatile edge rusher that profiles as a high-floor player. He might not be Von Miller or prime Khalil Mack, but he's a talented player in his own right that should be an 8-10 sack guy in the NFL. Grade: B

16. Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

The Seahawks got one of the few truly disruptive interior defenders in the draft with Murphy — something they really needed. Murphy has the talent to become a star in Mike Macdonald's defense and gives the Seahawks a credible option up front in case Dre'Mont Jones struggles again in his second year with the team. Grade: A

17. Minnesota Vikings (from Jaguars): Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

Turner's draft slide officially comes to an end with the Vikings trading up to get him in an effort to replace Danielle Hunter. Turner isn't a finished product, but he's a rugged defender that managed to run a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He's got the potential to be a dynamite edge defender in the NFL. Grade: B+

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims, OL, Georgia

Love this pick! Mims did not play a whole bunch of football in college due to injury and depth, but he is not lacking for talent and skill. He has the size at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds with the technique of the purest pass protectors in the NFL. If he can stay healthy, he'll have no problem assimilating to the NFL. Grade: A+

19. Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

This is a very safe, solid pick for the Rams at this point in the draft. Verse is a high-floor player for the Rams that fits in well with the players they have up front. The Rams were looking at an offensive player earlier in the process, but they ended up with a stud pass rusher who immediately makes them better. Grade: B

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Great get for the Steelers. Fautanu has all the skills necessary to be a long-term starter on the offensive line, which is something that Pittsburgh still needs. Fautanu can play guard or tackle and now the Steelers have a strong duo up front between him and Broderick Jones. Grade: A

21. Miami Dolphins: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Robinson is a raw pass rusher, but he's found himself in a good spot playing for new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Robinson has all the tools in the world to become an elite pass rusher in the NFL if he can get a few signature moves down. The Dolphins also have some nice insurance in case Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips have a slow return from injury. Grade: B

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

This pick might be the steal of the draft when we look back. The Eagles just got a cornerback prospect who checks all the boxes that a team could want for a cornerback prospect — from production to athleticism. Mitchell is the exact type of prospect the Eagles needed to add and has real shutdown potential in the NFL. Grade: A+

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Browns via Texans and Vikings): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

The Jaguars get brownie points for trading down here. Thomas is an explosive wide receiver who has the physical frame that the Jaguars needed in their wide receiver room. Thomas is a bit raw on some of the finer points of wide receiver play, but there's no doubting his potential to be a truly dynamic playmaker in the NFL. Grade: B+

24: Detroit Lions (from Cowboys): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Detroit trades up to get a quality prospect that was falling down the board at a position of need. Arnold has a chance to be the best cornerback on Detroit's roster from Day 1 and gives them a fortified presence in the secondary as the division adds Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy. Grade: A-

25. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

This is a very safe pick for the Packers. Morgan needs to develop some strength as he enters the NFL, but should have the footwork and skill to at least be a quality pass blocker. It just feels like there might have been more juice to squeeze here with some of the defensive players still on the board. Grade: C+

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Barton is a stud offensive lineman who can play all five positions up front. He was announced as a center, so he may wind up on the interior after playing left tackle at Duke, but he's well-equipped for the move. He's the most versatile lineman in the draft and the Buccaneers may have just gotten a steal. Grade: A

27. Arizona Cardinals: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Robinson isn't a bad player, but he's not the most dynamic guy on the defensive line. He's a steady player who should be a solid piece for the Cardinals' defensive line rotation, but that's not necessarily the type of player that feels like a need in the first round. Still, he's someone that will help the Cardinals up front. Grade: C

28. Kansas City Chiefs (from Bills): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

The Chiefs add some speed to their wide receiver room and some playmaking for Patrick Mahomes. This does feel a tad redundant with Marquise Brown on the roster, but that's only a one-year deal. Mahomes solves all problems, and having Rashee Rice on the roster is a nice changeup from the Brown and Worthy combo, but a 165-pound player in the first round is a bit of a tough sell. Grade: C+

29. Dallas Cowboys (from Lions): Tyler Guyton, OL, Oklahoma

The Cowboys needed a left tackle to develop and at least have a prospect now in Guyton. He's got a bit of a way to go as far as technique is concerned, but the physical tools and frame to grow into something for the long term are there. Guyton might have a lower floor than some of the other tackle prospects, but the upside is still here. Grade: C+

30. Baltimore Ravens: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Baltimore definitely has a need for a cornerback, but it took a bit of a project at the position at this point in the draft. Wiggins is a rangy, fast corner, but he needs to add weight and strength before he can be a real contributor for the Ravens defense. Grade: B-

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

32. Carolina Panthers (from Bills via Chiefs): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina