2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Catchers

J.T. Realmuto followed up the rare catcher 20-20 season by stealing only 16 bags along with 20 homers in helping the Philadelphia Phillies reach the playoffs again. Pretty good follow-up season at the toughest position in fantasy to get all-around production. Adley Rutschman, however, is the consensus top backstop, having hit 20 home runs and driving in 80 RBI with 92 walks (for those who play in OBP and OPS leagues).

The drop-off is pretty steep after the first 10 or so backstops, so when the run on the position starts, be ready to act quickly.

Check out our rankings to see how the top catchers are listed in order to plan your draft strategy:

Who will be your top catcher pick in 2024?