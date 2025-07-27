2 people found unresponsive, search continues for third person after plane crashes off California

MONTEREY, Calif. — (AP) — Two people were found unresponsive and the search continued Sunday for a third person after a small airplane crashed in the ocean off the central California coast, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded late Saturday following reports of plane down about 300 yards (275 meters) off Point Pinos in Monterey County, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement Sunday.

Witnesses reported hearing an aircraft engine revving and a splash in the water, KSBW-TV reported. People on shore reported seeing debris wash up from the crashed plane.

The twin-engine Beech 95-B55 Baron with three people aboard took off from the San Carlos airport at 10:11 p.m. and was last seen at 10:37 p.m. near Monterey, according to flight tracking data from FlightAware.com.

Coast Guard boat and helicopter crews were launched to search for the victims, with assistance from local law enforcement and fire agencies.

“The Beechcraft has been located, and two people have been found unresponsive,” the Coast Guard statement said. “The search for the third person is still ongoing.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

