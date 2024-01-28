2 officers on Florida's Space Coast wounded from gunfire but will survive

PALM BAY, Fla. — (AP) — Two police officers along Florida's Space Coast were wounded by gunfire and had non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a domestic call Sunday, authorities said.

The wounded officers from the Palm Bay Police Department were being treated at a hospital and are going to survive, Police Chief Mariano Augello said at a news conference.

The officers were responding to a call about a domestic dispute at a home in a residential neighborhood when they were shot, according to the chief. He said the suspect was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

“Two of our officers were shot today as a result of doing their jobs and that’s protecting our community,” Augello said. “We will not tolerate anybody raising their guns or any type of lethal force against officers.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate what happened, the police chief said.

In social media posts, the police department on Sunday afternoon asked residents to avoid the neighborhood in northeast Palm Bay where the the officers were hurt.

"There is no threat to the public at this time," the posts said.

Palm Bay is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Orlando.

