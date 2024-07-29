14-year-old McKenna Whitham makes NWSL debut with Gotham as youngest professional player ever in a top U.S. soccer league

With 10 minutes left in Sunday's NWSL game between the NY/NL Gotham and Washington Spirit, McKenna "Mak" Whitham made U.S. soccer history.

The 14-year-old who signed with Gotham last week just before her birthday became the youngest player to ever play in a top-flight U.S. soccer league. The forward took the field in the 80th minute with the Gotham holding a 1-0 lead and played through the end of the Summer Cup game that Gotham won by the same score.

Making history at 14-years-old 👏



The youngest ever NWSL signing steps onto the pitch for her pro debut - congratulations Mak Whitham! pic.twitter.com/wKdf1ATQrh — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 28, 2024

"She's been in the group training with us and putting in the hard work, just as any one of us have been," Gotham keeper Cassie Miller told the Athletic after the game. "I think the excitement for her is incredible. Like, I remember when I was 14 years old and to be able to do this – kudos to her because I definitely wasn't ready."

Whitham is the second 14-year-old to debut for a professional U.S. soccer team this month. Cavan Sullivan signed with the Philadelphia Union of MLS in May at 14 years old and was previously the youngest player to make his major pro U.S. soccer debut on July 17. He'll turn 15 in September and is 10 months older than Whitham.

Whitham's appearance was just the latest landmark for the rising soccer star. She signed with Gotham on Friday. She turned 14 on Saturday. A day later she made her professional debut. She already has a name image and likeness deal with Nike that she signed in February as the youngest player to ever sign with the sneaker giant from any sport.

"I processed it, and it's still new to me," Whitham told ESPN after signing with Gotham. "But, I mean, I'm not going to be cocky about it. I'm going to stay humble, and I'm still going to keep developing. My goal is to be a top player in the NWSL, and I know that Gotham will help me become that player."

A member of the U.S. Youth National Team's U-15 team, Whitham has a four-year deal with Gotham that runs from 2025-28. She's available to play now thanks to an NWSL clause that allows her to join the team as a replacement player during international competition. Six Gotham players including Rose LaVelle and Crystal Dunn are playing for the U.S. Women's National Team at the Olympics in Paris. A seventh — goaltender Ann-Katrin Berger — is playing for Germany.

The NWSL is taking a regular-season hiatus during the Olympics. But NWSL teams and those from Mexico's Liga MX Femenil are playing in the inaugural Summer Cup, which Withman is eligible to compete in.

A Southern California native, Whitham has been training with Gotham throughout the year. She's moving with her family from California to play for the team based in Harrison, New Jersey. Per The Equalizer's Jenna Tonelli, Gotham had to acquire a special permit to comply with a New Jersey labor law barring minors aged 14 years and younger from working past 7 p.m. without an exception.