NASA: Boeing Starliner astronauts could be stuck in space for 8 more months

It’s looking like two astronauts could be in for a longer haul aboard the International Space Station.

NASA gave a briefing Wednesday centered on Boeing’s Starliner and whether it can safely bring those astronauts back to Earth.

In June, Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore took Starliner to the ISS for an 8-day stay, but helium leaks and propulsion problems changed their plan.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Ken Bowersox, an Associate Administrator for NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate said decisions would have to be made somewhat soon for scheduling a safe return.

“We’re reaching a point that last week in August we really should be making a call.”

Bowersox said new propulsion experts have come to look at options for bringing the astronauts home, but it will take time.

One previously discussed idea was sending them home on the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which would take off in September.

NASA said it wouldn’t return until February 2025, transforming Williams’ and Wilmores’ originally planned 8-day mission into an 8-month adventure.

Authorities said a data analysis was still underway and that it was expected to wrap up by the end of next week.

A flight readiness review could begin then or the week after.

