Movies and TV shows casting this week in Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Spokane and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Drita (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

-- Aisha (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

-- A.J. (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Spokane

- Learn more about the feature film here

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Dating Show Reality Tv- - Generational Wealth

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real People Who are Wealthy or Come from Generational Wealth (1000.00)

- Casting: Spokane

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Real Singles for Reality Dating Show- Debt 175k+

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real Single People Who are in Chronic Debt 150+ Who Do Not Reveal It When First Dating (1000.00)

- Casting: Spokane

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Casting Real People -New Dating Reality Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real Singles- New Dating Show See Flyer Attached Reality Show ($1000)

- Casting: Spokane

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

"Partners" Rom-com Film Scene Demo 2026

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Sarah (pay not available)

-- Alyssa (pay not available)

-- Abigail (pay not available)

- Casting: Spokane

- Learn more about the short film here