Movies and TV shows casting in Seattle

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Seattle, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Untitled10'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

--- DJ's Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

--- Angela (supporting, 31-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Sower'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Assistant (day player, female, 18-35)

--- Student (day player, male, 16-25)

--- Artist (day player, male, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'In Progress'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, female, 18-40)

--- Girl (lead, female, 13-17)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Giant Void,' Extras'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Train Passengers (background extra, 18-100)

--- Kid 2 (day player, male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Three Days to Live'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cindy (supporting, female, 18-38)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Tomorrow's Road'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ellie (lead, female, 18-30)

--- John (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Medical Documentary Interview, Videographer'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Videographer, DOP (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the documentary here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Still As We Were'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Elise (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Young Sadie (lead, female, 8-13)

--- Teen Sadie (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 13-18)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Potently Eloquent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kristy (supporting, female, 22-50)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'There Are No Images Here'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Young Boy in Memory (supporting, male, 4-8)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'All Figured Out'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mariah (lead, female, 20-27)

--- Julie (supporting, female, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'In The Strangest of Places'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fantasy (day player, 26-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.