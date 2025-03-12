Movies and TV shows casting in Seattle

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Seattle, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Untitled10'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

--- Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

--- DJ's Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Farm'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alexandria (supporting, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Scopophobia'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Owen Reed (lead, male, 19-25)

--- Ashlyn Carter (supporting, female, 19-24)

--- Ethan Reed (supporting, male, 20-25)

- Average hourly rate: $29

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Openers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Body Double for "Tobin," Jackson Hurst Lookalike (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Space Semi,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

--- Line Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Eden Avenue'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eve (supporting, female, trans female, 17-19)

--- Adam (lead, 17-19)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Story of Resilience'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Desk Attendant (day player, female, 18-24)

--- Eric "The Prize" Leavitt (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Father (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'When Your Parents Become Ombies'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tasha (lead, female, 13-18)

--- Jackson Daughter (day player, female, 25-40)

--- Trey (lead, male, 11-18)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'May (from Pokémon)'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- May (lead, female, 20-45)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'In The Strangest of Places'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fantasy (day player, 26-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the feature film here

'There Are No Images Here'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Young Boy in Memory (supporting, male, 4-8)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the short film here

