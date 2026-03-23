Most popular girl names in the 80s in Washington
Whether it's a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn't something to take lightly. Over the years, certain names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we've also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Washington using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning "from Briton".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,060
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 33 (#1161 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,812 (#21 most common name)
#29. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,086
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 766 (#74 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,126 (#26 most common name)
#28. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning "supplanter".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,156
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 106 (#624 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,557 (#34 most common name)
#27. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,218
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 400 (#175 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,264 (#33 most common name)
#26. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,298
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 330 (#215 (tie) most common name, -85.6% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,453 (#17 most common name)
#25. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,322
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 206 (#350 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,611 (#23 most common name)
#24. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning "Earth mineral".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,373
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 80 (#751 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,009 (#20 most common name)
#23. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning "appearance of God".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,392
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 68 (#834 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,625 (#11 most common name)
#22. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,407
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 302 (#241 (tie) most common name, -87.5% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,681 (#30 most common name)
#21. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning "messenger of God".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,421
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 273 (#262 most common name, -88.7% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,594 (#27 most common name)
#20. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning "peace".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,506
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 96 (#668 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,811 (#28 most common name)
#19. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,521
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 156 (#442 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,380 (#24 most common name)
#18. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,604
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 106 (#624 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,011 (#18 most common name)
#17. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,613
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 257 (#282 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,243 (#22 most common name)
#16. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,772
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,997 (#12 most common name, -28.0% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,770 (#25 most common name)
#15. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning "beloved".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,020
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 304 (#238 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,659 (#15 most common name)
#14. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning "ambergris", a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,128
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 156 (#442 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,951 (#13 most common name)
#13. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,234
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 231 (#312 (tie) most common name, -92.9% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,032 (#12 most common name)
#12. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,417
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 107 (#615 (tie) most common name, -96.9% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,502 (#14 most common name)
#11. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,552
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 287 (#256 (tie) most common name, -91.9% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,678 (#16 most common name)
#10. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,558
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,950 (#13 most common name, -45.2% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,977 (#9 most common name)
#9. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning "a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,670
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 66 (#848 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,854 (#10 most common name)
#8. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,954
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 233 (#310 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,929 (#7 most common name)
#7. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,057
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 166 (#421 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,175 (#6 most common name)
#6. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,231
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 293 (#251 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,498 (#8 most common name)
#5. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,388
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 372 (#188 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,185 (#4 most common name)
#4. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,383
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 610 (#98 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,647 (#5 most common name)
#3. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,530
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 138 (#503 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,728 (#3 most common name)
#2. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,963
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 207 (#348 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,916 (#2 most common name)
#1. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".
Washington
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,164
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 248 (#295 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,518 (#1 most common name)