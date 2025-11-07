The most expensive neighborhoods in Mount Vernon

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Mount Vernon metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Old Town (Anacortes, WA)

Median sale price

: $892,640 |

Median days on market

: 6 days

1315 7Th St, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $925,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,558

1520 10Th St, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,008

#2. Hillcrest (Anacortes, WA)

Median sale price

: $795,000 |

Median days on market

: 9 days

516 39Th St, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $985,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,350

805 36Th St, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 0.75 | Square feet: 625

#3. Skyline (Anacortes, WA)

Median sale price

: $751,530 |

Median days on market

: 18 days

1800 Skyline Way, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $520,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,379

2911 Meridian Ct, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $1,675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 4,339

5608 Rosario Way, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $749,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,616

6127 Parkside Dr, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $799,950

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,892

#4. Rockridge (Anacortes, WA)

Median sale price

: $720,280 |

Median days on market

: 30 days

3706 W 3Rd St, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $1,299,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,687

3810 Copper Pond, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,813

3917 Crosswinds Ct, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $739,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,292

3951 Rock Ridge Pkwy, Anacortes, WA 98221

- List price: $1,995,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,454

#5. Waugh Hill (Mount Vernon, WA)

Median sale price

: $710,000 |

Median days on market

: 20 days

134 Shantel St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274

- List price: $563,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,404

4015 E Broadway, Mount Vernon, WA 98274

- List price: $874,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,976

4627 Shantel St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274

- List price: $715,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,372

4702 Parkview Ln, Mount Vernon, WA 98274

- List price: $985,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,895

