The most expensive neighborhoods in Longview

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Longview metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Old West Side (Longview, WA)

Median sale price

: $510,000 |

Median days on market

: 16 days

1202 21St Ave, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $635,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,835

- See 1202 21St Ave, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

1429 21St Ave, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $449,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,509

- See 1429 21St Ave, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

1639 23Rd Ave, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $624,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,158

- See 1639 23Rd Ave, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

1924 Louisiana St, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,146

- See 1924 Louisiana St, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#2. West Longview (Longview, WA)

Median sale price

: $453,000 |

Median days on market

: 28 days

10 Lee Pl, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $445,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,061

- See 10 Lee Pl, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

1842 Island Dr, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,454

- See 1842 Island Dr, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

1906 Melody Way, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $539,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,305

- See 1906 Melody Way, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

1935 Schneiter Dr, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,658

- See 1935 Schneiter Dr, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#3. New West Side (Longview, WA)

Median sale price

: $392,000 |

Median days on market

: 10 days

835 20Th Ave, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $339,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 870

- See 835 20Th Ave, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

911 16Th Ave, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 804

- See 911 16Th Ave, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

915 17Th Ave, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,508

- See 915 17Th Ave, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

947 19Th Ave, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,713

- See 947 19Th Ave, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#4. Columbia Valley Gardens (Longview, WA)

Median sale price

: $390,000 |

Median days on market

: 14 days

2234 Rose Pl, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,233

- See 2234 Rose Pl, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

2312 38Th Ave, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,120

- See 2312 38Th Ave, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

3270 Pine St, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 936

- See 3270 Pine St, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

3319 Pine St, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $439,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,704

- See 3319 Pine St, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#5. Third Avenue (Longview, WA)

Median sale price

: $388,400 |

Median days on market

: 65 days

1548 River Rd, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,206

- See 1548 River Rd, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

1548 River Rd, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $337,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,259

- See 1548 River Rd, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

605 Peardale Ln, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $410,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,005

- See 605 Peardale Ln, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

743 Marine View Dr, Longview, WA 98632

- List price: $360,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,500

- See 743 Marine View Dr, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

