The most expensive neighborhoods in Kennewick

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Kennewick metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Hansen Park (Kennewick, WA)

Median sale price

: $587,500 |

Median days on market

: 50 days

1021 S Florida Pl, Kennewick, WA 99336

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,421

- See 1021 S Florida Pl, Kennewick, WA 99336 on Redfin.com

1040 S Florida Pl, Kennewick, WA 99336

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,096

- See 1040 S Florida Pl, Kennewick, WA 99336 on Redfin.com

8598 W 11Th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338

- List price: $749,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,080

- See 8598 W 11Th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

8803 W 12Th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338

- List price: $710,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,859

- See 8803 W 12Th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#2. Canyon Lakes (Kennewick, WA)

Median sale price

: $477,327 |

Median days on market

: 72 days

3501 W 42Nd Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337

- List price: $729,950

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.25 | Square feet: 5,395

- See 3501 W 42Nd Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337 on Redfin.com

3814 W 36Th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337

- List price: $435,070

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,140

- See 3814 W 36Th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337 on Redfin.com

4105 S Neel Ct, Kennewick, WA 99337

- List price: $629,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,944

- See 4105 S Neel Ct, Kennewick, WA 99337 on Redfin.com

6521 W 29Th Ct, Kennewick, WA 99337

- List price: $508,850

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,682

- See 6521 W 29Th Ct, Kennewick, WA 99337 on Redfin.com

#3. Meadow Springs (Richland, WA)

Median sale price

: $433,000 |

Median days on market

: 54 days

1934 Fairway Dr, Richland, WA 99352

- List price: $499,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,191

- See 1934 Fairway Dr, Richland, WA 99352 on Redfin.com

2404 Mark Ave, Richland, WA 99352

- List price: $540,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,044

- See 2404 Mark Ave, Richland, WA 99352 on Redfin.com

2517 Blue Hill Ct, Richland, WA 99352

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,976

- See 2517 Blue Hill Ct, Richland, WA 99352 on Redfin.com

303 Gage Blvd, Richland, WA 99352

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,034

- See 303 Gage Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 on Redfin.com

