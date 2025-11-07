The most expensive neighborhoods in Bremerton

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Bremerton metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Rockaway Beach (Bainbridge Island, WA)

Median sale price

: $3,200,142 |

Median days on market

: 27 days

4290 Rockaway Beach Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $4,550,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,821

- See 4290 Rockaway Beach Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

4740 Rose Ave NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $2,647,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.25 | Square feet: 4,441

- See 4740 Rose Ave NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

#2. Wing Point (Bainbridge Island, WA)

Median sale price

: $1,525,153 |

Median days on market

: 31 days

1237 Hawley Way NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $2,395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,519

- See 1237 Hawley Way NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

1245 High School Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $1,839,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,229

- See 1245 High School Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

7268 Madrona Dr NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $6,500,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,958

- See 7268 Madrona Dr NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

#3. Island Center (Bainbridge Island, WA)

Median sale price

: $1,480,140 |

Median days on market

: 27 days

8018 Hansen Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $1,425,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,570

- See 8018 Hansen Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

8665 Springridge Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $785,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,138

- See 8665 Springridge Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

#4. Meadowmeer (Bainbridge Island, WA)

Median sale price

: $1,469,280 |

Median days on market

: 48 days

11186 Blue Pond Pl NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $2,150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 3,317

- See 11186 Blue Pond Pl NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

7870 NE Koura Farm Dr, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $1,650,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,009

- See 7870 NE Koura Farm Dr, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

9631 Summer Hill Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $3,600,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,427

- See 9631 Summer Hill Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

#5. Manitou Beach (Bainbridge Island, WA)

Median sale price

: $1,460,280 |

Median days on market

: 14 days

9820 NE Beach Crest Dr, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

- List price: $888,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,522

- See 9820 NE Beach Crest Dr, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 on Redfin.com

