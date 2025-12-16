Most expensive homes for sale in Yakima

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Yakima listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 14530 Rutherford Rd, Yakima

- Price: $2,500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,452

- Price per square foot: $1,721

- Lot size: 200.0 acres

- Days on market: 277 days (-$250,040 price reduction since listing)

#2. 10908 Wedgewood Heights Dr, Yakima

- Price: $1,940,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,209

- Price per square foot: $460

- Lot size: 3.2 acres

- Days on market: 120 days

#3. 15783 Fisk Rd, Yakima

- Price: $1,490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,197

- Price per square foot: $355

- Lot size: 5.1 acres

- Days on market: 73 days

#4. 617 N 65th Ave, Yakima

- Price: $1,395,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,789

- Price per square foot: $291

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 55 days

#5. 100 Siegmund Pl, Yakima

- Price: $1,295,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,992

- Price per square foot: $259

- Lot size: 1.8 acres

- Days on market: 90 days (-$30,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 657 Friedline Rd, Yakima

- Price: $1,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,280

- Price per square foot: $381

- Lot size: 0.0 acres

- Days on market: 28 days

#7. 305 Mountain Shadows Pl, Yakima

- Price: $1,195,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,819

- Price per square foot: $312

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 63 days

#8. 11906 Zier Rd, Yakima

- Price: $1,195,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,021

- Price per square foot: $297

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 95 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 321 W Ponderosa Dr, Yakima

- Price: $1,100,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,436

- Price per square foot: $451

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 259 days

#10. 901 N 66th Ave, Yakima

- Price: $1,100,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,028

- Price per square foot: $273

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 56 days

