Most expensive homes for sale in Yakima

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Yakima listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 14530 Rutherford Rd, Yakima
- Price: $2,500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,452
- Price per square foot: $1,721
- Lot size: 200.0 acres
- Days on market: 277 days (-$250,040 price reduction since listing)
#2. 10908 Wedgewood Heights Dr, Yakima
- Price: $1,940,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,209
- Price per square foot: $460
- Lot size: 3.2 acres
- Days on market: 120 days
#3. 15783 Fisk Rd, Yakima
- Price: $1,490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,197
- Price per square foot: $355
- Lot size: 5.1 acres
- Days on market: 73 days
#4. 617 N 65th Ave, Yakima
- Price: $1,395,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,789
- Price per square foot: $291
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 55 days
#5. 100 Siegmund Pl, Yakima
- Price: $1,295,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,992
- Price per square foot: $259
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 90 days (-$30,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 657 Friedline Rd, Yakima
- Price: $1,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,280
- Price per square foot: $381
- Lot size: 0.0 acres
- Days on market: 28 days
#7. 305 Mountain Shadows Pl, Yakima
- Price: $1,195,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,819
- Price per square foot: $312
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 63 days
#8. 11906 Zier Rd, Yakima
- Price: $1,195,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,021
- Price per square foot: $297
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 95 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 321 W Ponderosa Dr, Yakima
- Price: $1,100,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,436
- Price per square foot: $451
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 259 days
#10. 901 N 66th Ave, Yakima
- Price: $1,100,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,028
- Price per square foot: $273
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 56 days
