Most expensive homes for sale in Wenatchee

#1. 712 Moonlit Ln, Wenatchee
- Price: $3,900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,524
- Price per square foot: $1,106
- Lot size: 74.5 acres
- Days on market: 196 days
#2. 12 Elizabeth Ct, Wenatchee
- Price: $1,700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,701
- Price per square foot: $361
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 53 days
#3. 1901 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Wenatchee
- Price: $1,399,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,828
- Price per square foot: $365
- Lot size: 4.4 acres
- Days on market: 203 days (-$90,100 price reduction since listing)
#4. 1400 Westpoint Pl, Wenatchee
- Price: $1,395,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,966
- Price per square foot: $351
- Lot size: 1.9 acres
- Days on market: 193 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 838 Autumn Crest Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $1,395,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,538
- Price per square foot: $307
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 84 days
#6. 624 Meadows Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $1,150,000
- 6 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,838
- Price per square foot: $299
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
#7. 2021 Broadhurst Pl, Wenatchee
- Price: $1,099,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,863
- Price per square foot: $284
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 251 days (-$70,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 124 S Franklin Ave, Wenatchee
- Price: $1,045,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,857
- Price per square foot: $270
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 231 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 4261 April Dr, Wenatchee
- Price: $997,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $302
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 193 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 1100 Pitcher Canyon Rd, Wenatchee
- Price: $979,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,030
- Price per square foot: $323
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 103 days (-$20,900 price reduction since listing)
