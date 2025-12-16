Most expensive homes for sale in Wenatchee

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Wenatchee listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 712 Moonlit Ln, Wenatchee

- Price: $3,900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,524

- Price per square foot: $1,106

- Lot size: 74.5 acres

- Days on market: 196 days

#2. 12 Elizabeth Ct, Wenatchee

- Price: $1,700,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,701

- Price per square foot: $361

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 53 days

#3. 1901 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Wenatchee

- Price: $1,399,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,828

- Price per square foot: $365

- Lot size: 4.4 acres

- Days on market: 203 days (-$90,100 price reduction since listing)

#4. 1400 Westpoint Pl, Wenatchee

- Price: $1,395,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,966

- Price per square foot: $351

- Lot size: 1.9 acres

- Days on market: 193 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 838 Autumn Crest Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $1,395,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,538

- Price per square foot: $307

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 84 days

#6. 624 Meadows Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $1,150,000

- 6 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,838

- Price per square foot: $299

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

#7. 2021 Broadhurst Pl, Wenatchee

- Price: $1,099,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,863

- Price per square foot: $284

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 251 days (-$70,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 124 S Franklin Ave, Wenatchee

- Price: $1,045,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,857

- Price per square foot: $270

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 231 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 4261 April Dr, Wenatchee

- Price: $997,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,300

- Price per square foot: $302

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 193 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 1100 Pitcher Canyon Rd, Wenatchee

- Price: $979,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,030

- Price per square foot: $323

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 103 days (-$20,900 price reduction since listing)

