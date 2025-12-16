Most expensive homes for sale in Olympia

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Olympia listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 8725 152nd Ave SW, Olympia

- Price: $15,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,619

- Price per square foot: $1,559

- Lot size: 513.0 acres

- Days on market: 1071 days

#2. 9902 Yelm Hwy SE, Olympia

- Price: $6,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,040

- Price per square foot: $1,973

- Lot size: 15.0 acres

- Days on market: 439 days

#3. 6504 44th Ave NE, Olympia

- Price: $4,200,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,123

- Price per square foot: $1,344

- Lot size: 118.1 acres

- Days on market: 533 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 8210 Walnut Rd NE, Olympia

- Price: $2,599,950

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,629

- Price per square foot: $561

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 40 days

#5. 4327 Creekview Ln NW, Olympia

- Price: $2,399,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,643

- Price per square foot: $658

- Lot size: 9.8 acres

- Days on market: 13 days

#6. 3328 104th Ave SW, Olympia

- Price: $2,200,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,980

- Price per square foot: $441

- Lot size: 4.8 acres

- Days on market: 92 days

#7. 7732 Rich Rd SE, Olympia

- Price: $1,999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,171

- Price per square foot: $630

- Lot size: 5.1 acres

- Days on market: 124 days

#8. 3922 113th Ave SW, Olympia

- Price: $1,950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,377

- Price per square foot: $1,416

- Lot size: 37.3 acres

- Days on market: 76 days

#9. 10923 Tilley Rd S, Olympia

- Price: $1,895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,235

- Price per square foot: $361

- Lot size: 5.0 acres

- Days on market: 196 days (-$105,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 2222 Old Port Ct NW, Olympia

- Price: $1,850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,380

- Price per square foot: $547

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 279 days

