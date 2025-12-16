Most expensive homes for sale in Olympia

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Olympia listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 8725 152nd Ave SW, Olympia
- Price: $15,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,619
- Price per square foot: $1,559
- Lot size: 513.0 acres
- Days on market: 1071 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 9902 Yelm Hwy SE, Olympia
- Price: $6,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,040
- Price per square foot: $1,973
- Lot size: 15.0 acres
- Days on market: 439 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 6504 44th Ave NE, Olympia
- Price: $4,200,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,123
- Price per square foot: $1,344
- Lot size: 118.1 acres
- Days on market: 533 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 8210 Walnut Rd NE, Olympia
- Price: $2,599,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,629
- Price per square foot: $561
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 40 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 4327 Creekview Ln NW, Olympia
- Price: $2,399,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,643
- Price per square foot: $658
- Lot size: 9.8 acres
- Days on market: 13 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 3328 104th Ave SW, Olympia
- Price: $2,200,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,980
- Price per square foot: $441
- Lot size: 4.8 acres
- Days on market: 92 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 7732 Rich Rd SE, Olympia
- Price: $1,999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,171
- Price per square foot: $630
- Lot size: 5.1 acres
- Days on market: 124 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 3922 113th Ave SW, Olympia
- Price: $1,950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,377
- Price per square foot: $1,416
- Lot size: 37.3 acres
- Days on market: 76 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 10923 Tilley Rd S, Olympia
- Price: $1,895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,235
- Price per square foot: $361
- Lot size: 5.0 acres
- Days on market: 196 days (-$105,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 2222 Old Port Ct NW, Olympia
- Price: $1,850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,380
- Price per square foot: $547
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 279 days
- View listing on realtor.com