Most expensive homes for sale in Mount Vernon

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Mount Vernon listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 24869 Brotherhood Rd, Mount Vernon

- Price: $3,500,000

- 8 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,631

- Price per square foot: $527

- Lot size: 79.8 acres

- Days on market: 76 days

#2. 22969 Lake McMurray Ln, Mount Vernon

- Price: $2,150,000

- 1 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,235

- Price per square foot: $1,740

- Lot size: 103.4 acres

- Days on market: 76 days

#3. 22414 Bulson Rd, Mount Vernon

- Price: $1,999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,434

- Price per square foot: $310

- Lot size: 13.8 acres

- Days on market: 63 days (-$100,001 price reduction since listing)

#4. 25193 Walker Valley Rd, Mount Vernon

- Price: $1,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,352

- Price per square foot: $581

- Lot size: 136.1 acres

- Days on market: 98 days

#5. 20519 Benson Ridge Ln, Mount Vernon

- Price: $1,875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,105

- Price per square foot: $603

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 203 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 17144 Lake View Blvd, Mount Vernon

- Price: $1,699,000

- 2 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,320

- Price per square foot: $1,287

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 32 days

#7. 18452 S West View Rd, Mount Vernon

- Price: $1,490,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,406

- Price per square foot: $619

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 228 days (-$99,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 23738 Carlson Pl, Mount Vernon

- Price: $1,450,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,272

- Price per square foot: $339

- Lot size: 2.6 acres

- Days on market: 168 days

#9. 24062 Goldie Ln, Mount Vernon

- Price: $1,339,999

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,368

- Price per square foot: $565

- Lot size: 4.8 acres

- Days on market: 85 days (-$36,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 23448 Sherry Ln, Mount Vernon

- Price: $1,300,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,894

- Price per square foot: $449

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 27 days

