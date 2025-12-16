Most expensive homes for sale in Mount Vernon

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Mount Vernon listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 24869 Brotherhood Rd, Mount Vernon
- Price: $3,500,000
- 8 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,631
- Price per square foot: $527
- Lot size: 79.8 acres
- Days on market: 76 days
#2. 22969 Lake McMurray Ln, Mount Vernon
- Price: $2,150,000
- 1 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,235
- Price per square foot: $1,740
- Lot size: 103.4 acres
- Days on market: 76 days
#3. 22414 Bulson Rd, Mount Vernon
- Price: $1,999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,434
- Price per square foot: $310
- Lot size: 13.8 acres
- Days on market: 63 days (-$100,001 price reduction since listing)
#4. 25193 Walker Valley Rd, Mount Vernon
- Price: $1,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,352
- Price per square foot: $581
- Lot size: 136.1 acres
- Days on market: 98 days
#5. 20519 Benson Ridge Ln, Mount Vernon
- Price: $1,875,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,105
- Price per square foot: $603
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 203 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 17144 Lake View Blvd, Mount Vernon
- Price: $1,699,000
- 2 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,320
- Price per square foot: $1,287
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 32 days
#7. 18452 S West View Rd, Mount Vernon
- Price: $1,490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,406
- Price per square foot: $619
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 228 days (-$99,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 23738 Carlson Pl, Mount Vernon
- Price: $1,450,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,272
- Price per square foot: $339
- Lot size: 2.6 acres
- Days on market: 168 days
#9. 24062 Goldie Ln, Mount Vernon
- Price: $1,339,999
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,368
- Price per square foot: $565
- Lot size: 4.8 acres
- Days on market: 85 days (-$36,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 23448 Sherry Ln, Mount Vernon
- Price: $1,300,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,894
- Price per square foot: $449
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 27 days
