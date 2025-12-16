Most expensive homes for sale in Longview

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Longview listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 266 Columbia Point Rd, Longview
- Price: $4,499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,280
- Price per square foot: $618
- Lot size: 16.8 acres
- Days on market: 320 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 14 Forest Hill Est, Longview
- Price: $1,870,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,486
- Price per square foot: $416
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 25 days
#3. 135 N 50th Ave, Longview
- Price: $1,049,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,649
- Price per square foot: $225
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 145 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 3652 Pennsylvania St, Longview
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,544
- Price per square foot: $268
- Lot size: 2.9 acres
- Days on market: 143 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 6238 Willow Grove Rd, Longview
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,431
- Price per square foot: $370
- Lot size: 5.0 acres
- Days on market: 216 days (-$50,100 price reduction since listing)
#6. 2512 Peters Dr, Longview
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,370
- Price per square foot: $167
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 182 days (-$80,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 720 Abernathy Creek Rd, Longview
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,494
- Price per square foot: $243
- Lot size: 5.0 acres
- Days on market: 43 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 130 Stella, Longview
- Price: $700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,170
- Price per square foot: $220
- Lot size: 5.1 acres
- Days on market: 24 days
#9. 130 Stella Ln, Longview
- Price: $700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,170
- Price per square foot: $220
- Lot size: 5.1 acres
- Days on market: 24 days
#10. 175 Beemon Dr, Longview
- Price: $669,900
- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,794
- Price per square foot: $373
- Lot size: 4.5 acres
- Days on market: 182 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
