Most expensive homes for sale in Longview

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Longview listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 266 Columbia Point Rd, Longview

- Price: $4,499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,280

- Price per square foot: $618

- Lot size: 16.8 acres

- Days on market: 320 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 14 Forest Hill Est, Longview

- Price: $1,870,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,486

- Price per square foot: $416

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

#3. 135 N 50th Ave, Longview

- Price: $1,049,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,649

- Price per square foot: $225

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 145 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 3652 Pennsylvania St, Longview

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,544

- Price per square foot: $268

- Lot size: 2.9 acres

- Days on market: 143 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 6238 Willow Grove Rd, Longview

- Price: $899,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,431

- Price per square foot: $370

- Lot size: 5.0 acres

- Days on market: 216 days (-$50,100 price reduction since listing)

#6. 2512 Peters Dr, Longview

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,370

- Price per square foot: $167

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 182 days (-$80,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 720 Abernathy Creek Rd, Longview

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,494

- Price per square foot: $243

- Lot size: 5.0 acres

- Days on market: 43 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 130 Stella, Longview

- Price: $700,000

- 5 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,170

- Price per square foot: $220

- Lot size: 5.1 acres

- Days on market: 24 days

#10. 175 Beemon Dr, Longview

- Price: $669,900

- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,794

- Price per square foot: $373

- Lot size: 4.5 acres

- Days on market: 182 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

