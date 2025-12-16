Most expensive homes for sale in Bremerton

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Bremerton listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 305 NE Waaga Way, Bremerton
- Price: $2,750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,444
- Price per square foot: $1,125
- Lot size: 25.3 acres
- Days on market: 888 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 3026 Marine Dr, Bremerton
- Price: $1,999,980
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,706
- Price per square foot: $539
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 111 days (-$50,020 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 5208 Illahee Rd NE, Bremerton
- Price: $1,750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,166
- Price per square foot: $552
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 60 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 5441 Animal Ave NW Lot 94, Bremerton
- Price: $1,549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,397
- Price per square foot: $352
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 401 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 6522 State Highway 303 NE, Bremerton
- Price: $1,499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,184
- Price per square foot: $686
- Lot size: 9.5 acres
- Days on market: 822 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 3585 Sulphur Springs Ln NW, Bremerton
- Price: $1,399,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,584
- Price per square foot: $212
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 152 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 3737 Bahia Vista Dr NE, Bremerton
- Price: $1,295,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,414
- Price per square foot: $536
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 77 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. Cougar Prowl Run NW Lot 105, Bremerton
- Price: $1,264,900
- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,756
- Price per square foot: $336
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 163 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 5491 Animal Ave NW Lot 91, Bremerton
- Price: $1,239,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,145
- Price per square foot: $394
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 143 days (-$60,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 3657 Mathisen Ln NW, Bremerton
- Price: $1,200,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,950
- Price per square foot: $615
- Lot size: 2.1 acres
- Days on market: 62 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com