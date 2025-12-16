Most expensive homes for sale in Bremerton

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Bremerton listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 305 NE Waaga Way, Bremerton

- Price: $2,750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,444

- Price per square foot: $1,125

- Lot size: 25.3 acres

- Days on market: 888 days

#2. 3026 Marine Dr, Bremerton

- Price: $1,999,980

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,706

- Price per square foot: $539

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 111 days (-$50,020 price reduction since listing)

#3. 5208 Illahee Rd NE, Bremerton

- Price: $1,750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,166

- Price per square foot: $552

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 60 days

#4. 5441 Animal Ave NW Lot 94, Bremerton

- Price: $1,549,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,397

- Price per square foot: $352

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 401 days

#5. 6522 State Highway 303 NE, Bremerton

- Price: $1,499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,184

- Price per square foot: $686

- Lot size: 9.5 acres

- Days on market: 822 days

#6. 3585 Sulphur Springs Ln NW, Bremerton

- Price: $1,399,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,584

- Price per square foot: $212

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 152 days

#7. 3737 Bahia Vista Dr NE, Bremerton

- Price: $1,295,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,414

- Price per square foot: $536

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 77 days

#8. Cougar Prowl Run NW Lot 105, Bremerton

- Price: $1,264,900

- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,756

- Price per square foot: $336

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 163 days

#9. 5491 Animal Ave NW Lot 91, Bremerton

- Price: $1,239,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,145

- Price per square foot: $394

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 143 days (-$60,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 3657 Mathisen Ln NW, Bremerton

- Price: $1,200,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,950

- Price per square foot: $615

- Lot size: 2.1 acres

- Days on market: 62 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

