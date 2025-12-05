Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Washington using data from a report released by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in August 2025. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2024 hunting harvest in Washington.

#10. Bufflehead

- Washington: 7,066 (2.6% of national harvest)

- National: 275,897

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Virginia: 43,421 (15.7% of national harvest)

--- #2. New Jersey: 23,613 (8.6%)

--- #3. California: 20,968 (7.6%)

--- #4. North Carolina: 17,995 (6.5%)

--- #5. Michigan: 16,051 (5.8%)

#9. Ring-necked Duck

- Washington: 9,892 (1.6% of national harvest)

- National: 626,648

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Florida: 140,058 (22.4% of national harvest)

--- #2. Minnesota: 53,061 (8.5%)

--- #3. South Carolina: 44,351 (7.1%)

--- #4. Texas: 43,659 (7.0%)

--- #5. Louisiana: 42,862 (6.8%)

#8. Snow Goose

- Washington: 13,425 (4.2% of national harvest)

- National: 323,223

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 94,309 (29.2% of national harvest)

--- #2. Arkansas: 57,235 (17.7%)

--- #3. North Dakota: 35,133 (10.9%)

--- #4. Kansas: 26,009 (8.0%)

--- #5. Texas: 21,624 (6.7%)

#7. Northern Shoveler

- Washington: 14,720 (2.6% of national harvest)

- National: 558,228

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 148,727 (26.6% of national harvest)

--- #2. Arkansas: 63,117 (11.3%)

--- #3. Louisiana: 57,955 (10.4%)

--- #4. Texas: 44,386 (8.0%)

--- #5. North Dakota: 38,423 (6.9%)

#6. Cackling Goose

- Washington: 15,186 (6.4% of national harvest)

- National: 235,793

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Oklahoma: 42,432 (18.0% of national harvest)

--- #2. Texas: 40,845 (17.3%)

--- #3. Kansas: 39,943 (16.9%)

--- #4. Colorado: 25,299 (10.7%)

--- #5. California: 24,115 (10.2%)

#5. Northern Pintail

- Washington: 20,255 (4.1% of national harvest)

- National: 498,672

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 86,358 (17.3% of national harvest)

--- #2. Texas: 45,114 (9.0%)

--- #3. Arkansas: 36,067 (7.2%)

--- #4. North Dakota: 33,384 (6.7%)

--- #5. Louisiana: 30,185 (6.1%)

#4. Canada Goose

- Washington: 21,788 (0.9% of national harvest)

- National: 2.4 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Michigan: 167,809 (7.1% of national harvest)

--- #2. Minnesota: 149,423 (6.3%)

--- #3. Kansas: 147,696 (6.2%)

--- #4. Wisconsin: 141,923 (6.0%)

--- #5. Illinois: 140,829 (5.9%)

#3. Green-winged Teal

- Washington: 37,449 (1.6% of national harvest)

- National: 2.4 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 332,993 (13.9% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 263,211 (11.0%)

--- #3. Texas: 219,022 (9.1%)

--- #4. Arkansas: 209,789 (8.8%)

--- #5. North Carolina: 134,267 (5.6%)

#2. Wigeon

- Washington: 87,852 (12.0% of national harvest)

- National: 734,408

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 156,546 (21.3% of national harvest)

--- #2. Washington: 87,852 (12.0%)

--- #3. Texas: 65,124 (8.9%)

--- #4. Oregon: 48,830 (6.6%)

--- #5. North Dakota: 41,888 (5.7%)

#1. Mallard

- Washington: 130,835 (3.8% of national harvest)

- National: 3.5 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Arkansas: 530,183 (15.3% of national harvest)

--- #2. Oklahoma: 201,683 (5.8%)

--- #3. Missouri: 187,251 (5.4%)

--- #4. Tennessee: 180,965 (5.2%)

--- #5. North Dakota: 164,401 (4.7%)