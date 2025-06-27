Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Walla Walla and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Walla Walla metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Hindi

- 761 speakers (0.22% of population)

#9. Serbo-Croatian

- 787 speakers (0.23% of population)

#8. German

- 830 speakers (0.24% of population)

#7. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 865 speakers (0.25% of population)

#6. Vietnamese

- 1,080 speakers (0.31% of population)

#5. Arabic

- 1,156 speakers (0.33% of population)

#4. Chinese

- 1,207 speakers (0.35% of population)

#3. Russian

- 1,262 speakers (0.37% of population)

#2. Slavic Languages (e.g. Ukrainian)

- 1,460 speakers (0.42% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 83,657 speakers (24.23% of population)