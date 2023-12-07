Men arrested after using social media to sell drugs in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Eight men are under arrest for moving drugs using social media to import and sell drugs. Multiple search warrants were issued throughout the South Sound Thursday morning.

The Seattle Office of the Drug Enforcement Agency said in a press release that the arrests are part of a lengthy investigation uncovering importing and distributing fentanyl and cocaine in Western Washington. The investigation also uncovered marijuana trafficking to the East Coast.

“Unfortunately, these defendants were all young- under the age of 30, but the quantity of drugs they were dealing was staggering,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

Since the start of the DEA’s investigation in 2022, the agency and local law enforcement seized nearly 50 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl pills and 289 pounds of marijuana.

The DEA identified all eight suspects whose ages range from 18 to 39.

“These defendants are accused of trafficking over 150,000 lethal doses of fentanyl to communities in Western Washington and beyond,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division.

Because of the quantity of the drugs involved in the case, officials say some defendants could face up to a minimum of ten years in jail.

©2023 Cox Media Group