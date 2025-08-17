Meet the actor with Down syndrome who wants to run for president of Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile — (AP) — Sebastián Solorza is already a familiar face to many Chileans, having starred in a popular Netflix series and won national acting awards. Now, the 43-year-old actor with Down syndrome wants to enter the race for president in Chile's national election this year.

Solorza is racing against the clock to gather 35,000 signatures by Aug. 18, a requirement for him to run as an independent candidate. He positions himself as a "point of balance" between the far right and the far left — a fierce ideological battle that dominates Chile's political scene.

“I listen with my heart,” Solorza told The Associated Press, adding that his condition allows him to offer a softer communication style.

Should he enter the electoral race, his platform will focus on greater inclusion, improved healthcare and education, and enhanced security — a main concern of citizens who have been grappling with an unprecedented crisis of violence in recent years.

Chile will choose its new president on Nov. 16, with the campaign so far defined by the mutual attacks between the two main contestants: The far-right José Antonio Kast, who lost to current leftist president Gabriel Boric in 2021, and Jeannette Jara, the ruling coalition's communist nominee.

With three months remaining until the election, polls show Kast and Jara vying for the top two spots. This scenario suggests they would face each other in a second-round runoff on Dec. 14.

Solorza argues that his candidacy offers a middle ground between political extremes, while working toward a “more inclusive country.”

“I’ve spent my entire life breaking down prejudices, as an actor, as a worker and as a citizen,” he said last month when announcing his plans to run as an independent candidate. “We all deserve the same opportunities.”

The actor hopes his candidacy will give greater visibility to people with Down syndrome and other disabilities. While it's unlikely he will secure the necessary support to run for president — he has collected a little over 600 of the 35,000 signatures required — he sees his political foray as a success.

Demystifying myths and prejudices

Solorza keeps a tight schedule, balancing an acting career with a day job at a construction company. In his limited free time, he spends time visiting Congress, talking with members of the Parliament and meeting with constituents to promote his campaign.

On the streets of Huechuraba, a quiet and green neighborhood in the northern part of Chile's capital, Solorza is often greeted by supporters, fans, and workers from restaurants and cafés where he is a regular. Always smiling, he walks slowly, making time for anyone who wants a photo or a brief chat.

In Valparaíso — a coastal town about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Santiago — Chileans show up at the Parliament to express their support. “Good luck with the signatures,” one supporter said last week. “Let it be the people who ultimately decide our future.”

Solorza's political aspirations open the door to “raise the voices of people with Down syndrome” and help to “demystify myths and prejudices still present in society,” said Carolina Gallardo, director of the Chilean nonprofit Down Up Foundation, which offers support and community for families raising children with Down syndrome.

Fueled by the arts

The attempt at a political debut is just the latest in a long line of barriers Solorza has overcome.

He was born and raised in the 1980s, a time with far less knowledge about Down syndrome than today. His mother, Jenny Solorza, recalls his early years as "very dark," because doctors never provided a clear diagnosis for their son, leading them to search for information on their own.

“We wanted to do our best and always encouraged him with music," she said. As a result, “Sebastián has a very broad musical culture, and that’s what he grew up with.”

Solorza attended special schools where he developed his passion for the arts, fueled by music, rather than focusing on traditional academics. At 18, he received a scholarship to join a theater school and began performing regularly on stage and appearing in popular TV talk shows.

He later rose to national fame for his leading role as Tomy in the Chilean thriller “Chromosome 21.” The series, which follows a detective trying to determine if a young man found at a murder scene is a witness or a suspect, ranked second on Netflix in Chile just two days after its release in 2022.

The part earned Solorza the Best New Actor award at the 2023 Caleuche Awards, one of the most important ceremonies in the Chilean film industry.

Despite social media criticism that he lacks preparedness and political experience to run for office, he insists he will not be deterred.

“I know my candidacy would be uncomfortable for many," he said. “But I am here to support minorities."

