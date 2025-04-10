Mariners place starting 2B Ryan Bliss on IL with left biceps tear

SEATTLE, Wash. — (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed second baseman Ryan Bliss on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left biceps tear.

The 25-year-old Bliss was injured on a swing during the Mariners’ 12-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday. He had started all 11 games for Seattle and was batting .200 (7 for 35) with a homer and three RBIs.

In other moves, Seattle called up infielder Leo Rivas and right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Tacoma. Right-hander Jesse Hahn was designated for assignment.

The 27-year-old Rivas was batting .368 with two homers and six RBIs through six games with Tacoma. Lawrence made two starts this season at Triple-A, without a decision.

The 35-year-old Hahn took the loss against the Astros on Tuesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb





