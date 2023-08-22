Man allegedly shoots at Tukwila police station and assaults 2 people

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Justice Center is now boarded up after two windows were shattered by bullets.

The Tukwila Police Department said around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday officers heard a loud bang in the lobby of the station.

When they went to investigate, they found broken glass and a bullet hole in the wall.

Officers headed outside and said they saw a 21-year-old man from Kent allegedly assaulting a woman and a man at a bus stop in front of the station. Police said the man looked like he was going through their pockets after assaulting them.

Officers said they immediately rushed in and the man took off running. After a foot chase, the man was taken into custody in front of a nearby business and was booked into King County Jail for assault and robbery.

Police said the man had previous felony convictions for unlawfully possessing a firearm and robbery.

