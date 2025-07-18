Man allegedly sets fire to encampment in West Seattle

WEST SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a 46-year-old man after he was allegedly seen setting an encampment on fire on Friday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., an officer reported seeing the man step out of a white 2006 Ford Econoline van with a gas can and walk toward an encampment near the West Seattle police precinct, SPD said.

The encampment then became engulfed in flames and the man was seen, “walking out of the brush with smoke and fire trailing him,” according to the officer’s account in a police report.

SPD says officers arrested the man after he was found driving near Delridge Way Southwest and Southwest Orchard Street.

He was booked in the King County Jail for 1st degree arson.

