Louvre Museum's director resigns in wake of jewels heist in Paris

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the Louvre Museum's director. She had been under fire in the wake of a stunning and embarrassing heist of the French Crown jewels.

The resignation of Laurence des Cars was announced by the presidential office in a statement.

It said Macron praised des Cars’ resignation decision as “an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs calm and a strong new impetus to carry out major projects involving security upgrades, modernization” and other initiatives.

Thieves took less than eight minutes in October to steal 88 million euros ($102 million) worth of crown jewels in a weekend heist at the world's most visited museum, shocking the world.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.