A look at the major players in the crypto industry and their ties to Trump

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump took office in January pledging to "make America the crypto capital of the world." He has since harnessed wide swaths of the federal government to bolster the industry — all while raking in huge sums of money for his family's business.

By some estimates, crypto ventures now account for nearly 40% of the Trump Organization's $2.9 billion net worth. But the Republican president's championing of the industry has been just as big a boon for many of the industry's top names.

Many have seen their profits and political standing soar, while investigations of potential wrongdoing and other legal entanglements led by the administration of Trump's predecessor, Democratic President Joe Biden, have largely fallen away.

Here's a look at some of the crypto industry's top leaders and their ties to Trump:

Justin Sun

A Chinese-born crypto entrepreneur and founder of the cryptocurrency platform Tron, Sun is best known for buying a piece of conceptual art consisting of a banana duct-taped to a wall for $6.2 million and subsequently eating the banana.

Ties to Trump: Sun was the top investor in Trump's meme coin, $Trump, and secured the top spot at the president's recent crypto dinner, which was held at Trump's golf course just outside Washington. Sun posted a professionally produced video of himself receiving a $100,000 gold watch that Trump's meme coin awarded to the top four investors. Sun also recently bragged about his close ties to the White House, posting in Chinese on X "It's all true" over a series of posts listing his links to the president and his meme coin. Sun was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Biden for working to artificially inflate the price of crypto, an investigation that has been paused since Trump took office. Sun was an early and important investor in World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. launched in September. The president's most recent financial disclosure report reveals he made more than $57 million last year from World Liberty Financial, which has launched USD1, a stablecoin pegged at a 1-to-1 ratio to the U.S. dollar.

Michael Saylor

The co-founder and chair of Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Saylor is one of bitcoin's most prominent and outspoken evangelists. He owns a yacht once featured on "Entourage," and his is the most high-profile bitcoin treasury company, which is a type of firm primarily focused on buying and holding bitcoin as its business model. Strategy currently holds more than 2% of all outstanding bitcoins in circulation and is constantly buying more.

Ties to Trump: Trump Media, the parent company of the president's social media platform, Truth Social, has announced it will raise $2.5 billion from institutional investors to buy bitcoin in an attempt to build up a cryptocurrency reserve, similar to what Saylor's company is best known for. Saylor met in January with Eric Trump at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and the president's son has spoken publicly about how he and Saylor were friends who knew each other in New York two decades ago. Saylor also attended the president's first crypto summit at the White House in March. "All of us owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude," Eric Trump said of Saylor, praising him at the recent annual bitcoin conference in Las Vegas as an effective spokesperson for the crypto community.

Changpeng Zhao

Known universally as CZ, Zhao is founder and former CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. He was sentenced last year to four months in prison for failing to stop criminals from using the platform to move money connected to child sex abuse, drug trafficking and terrorism. Zhao was released in September.

Ties to Trump: World Liberty Financial recently announced that an investment fund in the United Arab Emirates would be using $2 billion worth of USD1 to purchase a stake in Binance. Zhao also has publicly said that he's asked Trump for a pardon that could nullify his conviction.

Brian Armstrong

Co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, a major cryptocurrency exchange, Armstrong has been a key figure in the crypto industry's push into politics.

Ties to Trump: Armstrong and Coinbase were major donors to a political action committee that helped Trump and other pro-crypto candidates. He met with Trump weeks after Election Day and attended the White House crypto summit. Coinbase hired Trump's former campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, to its Global Advisory Council. Trump also addressed, via prerecorded video message, Coinbase's State of Crypto Summit this month.

The Winklevoss Twins

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss founded the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange and are most famous to the general public for suing Mark Zuckerberg over the creation of Facebook, an important plot point in the movie "The Social Network." In 2023, Biden's SEC sued Gemini for selling unregistered securities, another case that's been paused since Trump took office.

Ties to Trump: The twins each pledged $1 million donations to the Trump campaign, as well as lavish donations to Elon Musk’s political group – though some of the donations to Trump’s campaign were returned because the Winklevoss brothers had violated federal limits. They were invited to Trump’s crypto summit and praised the president’s approach to the sector then. Addressing the crypto conference in Las Vegas, Vice President JD Vance said the brothers “really helped break the dam” and persuade tech sector leaders to support Trump’s campaign. “I think they were some of the first big names in Silicon Valley to take that step, and a whole host of people followed them,” Vance said.

David Bailey

Bailey is the CEO of BTC Inc., an influential holding company with ventures throughout the crypto industry including Bitcoin Magazine. He recently raised $300 million to launch Nakamoto, a publicly traded bitcoin investment company.

Ties to Trump: Baily served as a crypto adviser to Trump's campaign. Vance also saluted Bailey at the Las Vegas conference, saying he was “grateful for everything you've done for the bitcoin community.”

Associated Press writer Alan Suderman contributed to this report.

