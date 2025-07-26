Your dog can soon tag along with you on Sound Transit

Sound Transit’s governing board voted on Thursday that dogs on a leash or in a carrier will soon be allowed on their buses and trains.

The vote by the Board of the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority expands the existing rules to go beyond only allowing service animals on Sound Transit.

In a motion, Sound Transit says dogs will be able to ride free but must be under the control of their owner.

With the expansion of opening new stations in Downtown Redmond and Marymoor Village, dog owners will be connected to the 40-acre off-leash Marymoor dog park.

The exact date when dogs will be allowed on the public transit has not been released yet.

©2025 Cox Media Group