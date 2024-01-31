You could have a heating danger in your house

It’s another wet, cold northwest day, but you don’t want to warm up your whole home. So you pull up a space heater to keep the chill away.

But heaters are responsible for a lot of house fires, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office.

In Washington state alone, there have been 4,392 fire incidents between 2018 and 2022 tied to both central and portable heaters, says Deputy Fire Marshal Gregory Baruso.

Those fires, says Baruso, cost more than $36 million in damage.

The fire marshal’s office has these tips to keep you safe:

· Get your furnaces checked once a year.

· Keep items at least 3-feet away from a furnace, fireplace or space heater.

· If you smell gas, leave the building and call 911 immediately.

· Turn your space heater off when you go to bed or leave the room.

· Buy a space heater that automatically turns off if it tips over.

· Don’t use extension cords or power strips when using space heaters – plug it directly into a wall plug.

· Make sure to use your space heaters on a solid, flat surface.

