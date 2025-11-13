‘You cannot burn down a community.’ Video shows Bangrak Market in Seattle on fire

SEATTLE — A popular Thai restaurant in Seattle is back open after its owner says someone set their building on fire—on purpose.

Bangrak Market in the Belltown neighborhood shared surveillance video online of the incident.

“It is disheartening to think that someone would try to destroy the vibrant, welcoming space we have built together,” the owner shared. “But here’s the most important part: you cannot burn down a community. In the wake of this destructive act, your outpouring of support has been a beacon of light.”

The incident happened on the morning of November 2. No one was hurt.

Owner Ott Pinbang had just left the restaurant about 30 minutes before he received a call the structure was on fire.

“It is sad. You know, it’s like, why?” he said. “I mean, we created a family-friendly spot, we don’t have beef anybody.”

The fire was set by pushing burning cardboard below the beams, dangerously close to a gas line, according to Pinbang.

While insurance will help cover the damage, including helping replace the restaurant’s roof, the restaurant still had to close for two days and staff were not paid.

The idea that the restaurant could be targeted is unsettling.

“It’s been my baby,” Pinbang said, “It’s home to me too. I’m coming in almost every day.”

The Seattle Police Department Arson Bomb Squad has no information about a suspect. Anyone with any information about what happened should contact police.

Seattle Police data shows there were 33 arsons in October this year, which is the highest monthly total in at least five years.

KIRO 7 spoke with police and neighbors after eight fires were set in a single night. Police have not announced any arrests from this case.

The Seattle Police Arson Bomb Squad said it has no evidence the Bangrak Market fire is linked to others in the city.

KIRO 7 asked Pinbang what he would say to the person responsible.

“I hope they find peace in their heart,” he said. “And don’t do this to a business or to whoever, period, because that might be their whole life.”

