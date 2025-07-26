Yakima police are asking for tips in fatal early morning shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is investigting a fatal shooting of 21-year-old man on Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting at 1:27 a.m. on the 200 block of South 72nd Ave.

When they arrived, they found the 21-year-old victim with gunshot wounds.

Officers began lifesaving efforts until medical personnel arrived, but the victim died at the scene.

Yakima Police Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the shooting.

They are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (509) 575-6200 or contact Yakima County Crime Stoppers.

©2025 Cox Media Group