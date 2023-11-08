Yakima County deputies looking for those responsible for torturing, killing dogs

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help law enforcement arrest the person/people who tortured two dogs in Yakima County.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has been working with Pasado’s Safe Haven’s Investigation & Rescue team on a case regarding dead dogs found throughout Yakima County.

It says these dogs are often found with “injuries consistent with severe abuse and neglect.”

Two dogs were found this month and looked to have been tortured.

One of the dogs died, but the other survived and Pasado’s veterinary team is helping Pheobe make a full recovery.

“Phoebe is a sweet and calm dog. She didn’t deserve this. It is imperative that we identify and bring to justice the individuals responsible for these heinous acts in order to prevent further cruelty,” said a spokesperson.

The organization is sharing photos of Phoebe in hopes that someone will recognize her and can then provide information that might help with the animal abuse case.

In partnership with PETA, Pasado’s is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS and reference case #23C16859.

You can also submit an anonymous tip on Yakima County Crime Stopper’s website.

