WSU researchers explore music and tech to reduce alcohol relapse rates

Washington State University researchers are exploring a new intervention to help people with alcohol use disorder (AUD) manage stress using wearable technology and personalized music playlists, according to a university announcement.

Funded by the National Institutes of Health’s Sound Health initiative, the project aims to reduce relapse rates by detecting stress through a wristband and playing soothing music to curb cravings.

The research team, which includes scientists from Arizona State University and the University of Southern California, is building on earlier findings showing that wristbands can accurately detect physiological signs of stress.

In this study, volunteers with AUD will wear wristbands measuring heart rate and sweat levels for 14 days.

When they feel stressed, participants press a button to record the time, allowing researchers to confirm the accuracy of wristbands.

In the next phase, participants will create personalized playlists on a streaming service, with music triggered automatically by rising stress levels.

The team hopes to prevent relapse by using music to disrupt stress responses.

Researchers will also analyze streaming service data to identify which songs are most effective in reducing stress.

Lead researcher Michael Cleveland emphasized that this music-based approach is meant to complement, not replace, traditional therapy.

If successful, the program could offer a low-cost, widely accessible tool to help manage stress.

©2024 Cox Media Group