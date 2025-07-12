WSU alum makes Team USA for Rowing World Cup

Washington State University alum Cedar Cunningham has earned a spot on Team USA at the World Rowing Cup.

The event takes place in China in September.

Last month, Cunningham competed in several World Cup events in Italy and Switzerland as part of the U.S. National Team.

He first took an interest in the sport in college, thanks to his neighbors. His first year at WSU was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing him to finish his spring semester online at home.

According to a release from the university, a pair of prominent rowers moved into the neighborhood. Anna and Bob Cummins rowed at the University of Washington. Anna won a silver medal at the 2004 games and a gold one in Beijing in 2008.

The couple encouraged Cunningham to pick up rowing, and he joined the Cougar Crew team in the fall.

During his final year at WSU, Cunningham and his teammates earned the Paul Enquist trophy as the top club team in the Pac-12.

After graduating from WSU, he moved to Philadelphia to join the Penn AC Rowing Association. Cunningham says it helped him work and train full-time to make the national team.

He says his long-term goal is to win gold at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

