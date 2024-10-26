WSP: Troopers seeking information on abandoned trailer involved in serious Renton crash

RENTON, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol are seeking information about an abandoned trailer believed to be involved in a serious crash Thursday evening.

According to a press release from WSP Saturday morning, just before 8 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a 911 call regarding a crash involving a motorcycle northbound near 44th in Renton.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found that a car left a trailer behind, abandoning it in the HOV lane northbound near 44th. A motorcyclist hit the trailer and was thrown from their motorcycle.

The rider was seriously injured.

WSP detectives are seeking information along with car dashcam video of the crash.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the incident, email detectives at john.ford@wsp.wa.gov.

