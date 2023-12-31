Local

WSP troopers recover Domino’s pizza sign that fell along I-90

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Police car

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Wash — Troopers with the Washington State Patrol were sent to eastbound I-90 at milepost 34 on Friday for a suspicious pizza sign that was blocking a lane.

“No no, Trooper Dennis is NOT using his patrol car to deliver pizza,” said WSP trooper Rick Johnson.

Officials say that the sign has been returned to the popular pizza franchise.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read