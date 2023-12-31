WSP troopers recover Domino’s pizza sign that fell along I-90

Wash — Troopers with the Washington State Patrol were sent to eastbound I-90 at milepost 34 on Friday for a suspicious pizza sign that was blocking a lane.

“No no, Trooper Dennis is NOT using his patrol car to deliver pizza,” said WSP trooper Rick Johnson.

Officials say that the sign has been returned to the popular pizza franchise.

No no, @wastatepatrol Trooper Dennis is NOT using his patrol car to deliver pizza. Kinda of windy today EB 90 MP34 and this was blocking lane 1. The sign has since been returned to #Dominoes. pic.twitter.com/NMe6zjqQSc — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 29, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group