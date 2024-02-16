WSP suggests charges for 7 more protesters who allegedly blocked I-5 on Jan. 6

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) has suggested charges for seven more protesters who they say blocked Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle on Jan. 6.

Officials say the group includes three men and four women.

“This brings the total number of individuals with referred charges so far to twelve,” said a spokesperson. “The charges vary by individual, but include Second Degree Criminal Trespass, Failure to Disperse, Disorderly Conduct, and Obstruction.”

The suggested charges have been referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office which will make the final determination on what can be filed.

Anyone with information on the protester’s identities or locations is asked to contact WSP at (425) 240-4161.

©2024 Cox Media Group