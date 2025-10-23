WSP steps up protection for lawmakers amid increasing threats

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

In response to a growing wave of nationwide political threats, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is taking new steps to bolster the safety of state legislators.

Chief John Batiste announced that an existing intelligence post within the Washington State Fusion Center has been reassigned to focus more directly on protecting lawmakers, according to the Washington State Standard.

“One person at the Fusion Center has now been specifically assigned to track and monitor threats that may target legislators, whether they are in session or not,” Batiste explained.

The move follows a string of incidents, including the June 14 killing of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and an Oct. 5 break-in at the Washington State Capitol.

While no injuries were reported in the Capitol break-in, Batiste said the event served as a critical reminder of the need to protect public officials.

The Washington State Fusion Center, a joint operation between state and federal agencies, was originally established after the Sept. 11 attacks to enhance coordination between law enforcement, emergency management, and homeland security teams.

The center’s newly reassigned role aims to better detect and assess risks to legislators, whether they are working at the Capitol or in their home districts.

“It’s about vigilance,” Batiste said. “We must be constantly alert and equipped with the right information to protect those who serve.”

