WSP seeking information on deadly hit-and-run on I-5

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is seeking information on a deadly hit-and-run that happened on I-5 on Thursday in King County.

According to WSP, around 6:15 p.m., troopers got reports that a person was lying in the lanes of northbound I-5 near 185th Street.

Troopers and firefighters responded and found out a woman died after she had come off the overpass onto I-5. They also found out a car hit the woman, pulled over, and left the scene on northbound I-5.

Witnesses described the car as boxy, silver, and compact. The car would have front-end undercarriage damage.

Detectives are asking for any video or other information that would help identify the car. Contact Detective Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov if you have information.

